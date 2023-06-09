Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 86,679 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

