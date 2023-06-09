Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.31% of Hayward worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,639,252 shares of company stock worth $183,741,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

HAYW opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.