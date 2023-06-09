Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.31 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

