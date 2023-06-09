Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.81 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $483.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.59. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $486.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

