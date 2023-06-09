Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.54 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $63,709,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after buying an additional 830,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

