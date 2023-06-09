Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 343,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after buying an additional 257,972 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

EW stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

