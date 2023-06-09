Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.13 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $473.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.68 and its 200 day moving average is $394.85. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $475.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.