Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $315,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $271,175,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

Lam Research stock opened at $614.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

