Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,191,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of TRV opened at $174.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.