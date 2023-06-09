Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $126.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

