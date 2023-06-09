Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 12,232 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,958,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 249,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.