Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.53 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

