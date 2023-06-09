Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 109 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day moving average of $287.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

