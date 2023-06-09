Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 123,246 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,246 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,115. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

