Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,551 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,928,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,505,000 after buying an additional 543,572 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

