Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 174 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $176.88 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.61. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.