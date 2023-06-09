Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $19,808,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in AutoZone by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in AutoZone by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,360.89 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,578.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,494.29.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.89.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

