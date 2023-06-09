Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 306 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 554,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

