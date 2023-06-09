Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,188 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $53.75 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.