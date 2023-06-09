Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 478 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $151.47 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.