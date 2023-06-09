Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 482 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

