Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 720 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

TFC opened at $33.15 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

