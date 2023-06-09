Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 739 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

CNC stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

