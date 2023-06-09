Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $234,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

