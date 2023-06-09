Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CACI International in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.20.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $315.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

