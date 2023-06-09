Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of -0.49. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.56 and a quick ratio of 37.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.