Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 45.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Novavax by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.69 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

