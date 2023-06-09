Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,400 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.01% of Unitil worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unitil by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

UTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

