RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RWS Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.84) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday.
About RWS
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
