RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.84) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at RWS

About RWS

In other RWS news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,169.07). In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

