Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

