Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ethic Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $389.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

