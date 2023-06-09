Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCACU opened at $10.53 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.