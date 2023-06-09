SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.10) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 82.10 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £971.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,272.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.04.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
