SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.10) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 82.10 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £971.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,272.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.04.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

