SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.75 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

SecureWorks Trading Down 13.7 %

SCWX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.