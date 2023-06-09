Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

Shares of STS opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.49. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £211.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

