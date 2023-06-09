Seeyond Has $150,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ameren were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.