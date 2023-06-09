Seeyond Has $150,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ameren were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.
Ameren Stock Performance
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.