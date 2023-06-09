Seeyond Has $301,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DTE opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

