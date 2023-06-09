Seeyond Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Seeyond lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.