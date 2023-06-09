Seeyond Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Seeyond acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,544,396 shares worth $218,022,868. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

