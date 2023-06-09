Seeyond Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Seeyond bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE DINO opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

