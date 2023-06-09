Seeyond Purchases 804 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seeyond grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

About Zebra Technologies

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.46. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.