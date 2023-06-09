Seeyond Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Paychex were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

