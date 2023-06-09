Seeyond Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $425.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

