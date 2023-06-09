Seeyond Sells 1,657 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $310.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.