Seeyond Sells 4,876 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.82 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

