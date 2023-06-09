Seeyond Sells 7,005 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fastenal by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after acquiring an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.