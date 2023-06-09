Seeyond Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Seeyond bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,892 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,287 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.27.

PCTY stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

