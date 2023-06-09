Seeyond Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

COF opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

