Seeyond Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Seeyond decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.