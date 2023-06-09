ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

NOW stock opened at $535.22 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $563.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

